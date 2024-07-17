Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 24,831 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,095,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.