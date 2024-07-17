Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 43,430 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $41,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after buying an additional 156,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,906,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,608,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,129,000 after buying an additional 322,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,496. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

