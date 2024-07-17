Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 957 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,076,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,026,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $5,420,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 3,756,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,866. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

