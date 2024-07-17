Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 96,149 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $149,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 2,933,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,995. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

