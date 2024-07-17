Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $143.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

