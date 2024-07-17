Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CMI traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.55. 909,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,287. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

