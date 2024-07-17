Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PG traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. 6,337,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,497. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

