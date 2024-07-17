Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 6,081,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066,088. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

