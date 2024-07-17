Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.90. 1,436,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.