Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.28 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of USB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

