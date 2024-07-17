Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,485,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,892. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,324,244.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

