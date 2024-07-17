Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $49.27 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 10,746,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

