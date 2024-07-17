Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.41 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of IDACORP worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,858,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 421,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.