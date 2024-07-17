Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $7.07 on Tuesday, reaching $239.84. 1,025,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,986. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.60. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

