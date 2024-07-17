Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 88,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:POR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 799,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

