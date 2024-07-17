Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. 540,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

