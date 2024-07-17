Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 23,484 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,008,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.34. 687,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

