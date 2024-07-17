Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 32,627 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameren were worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 931,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

