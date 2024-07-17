Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

