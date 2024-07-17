Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 2,757,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.