Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

LMT traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $475.11. 492,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.04 and its 200-day moving average is $451.69. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

