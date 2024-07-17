Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,904. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 287.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

