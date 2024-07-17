Comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 11.57% 7.50% 1.85% Hawaiian Electric Industries 5.16% 9.58% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.39 billion 3.03 $1.99 billion $1.94 26.82 Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.68 billion 0.38 $201.13 million $1.69 7.58

This table compares Dominion Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dominion Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 9 2 0 2.18 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $51.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

