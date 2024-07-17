Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 254,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,964. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.