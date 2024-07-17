Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 254,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,964. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.