Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $737.40 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $737.40 million and $36.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,630.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00586057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00112340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00246811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00070851 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,022,127,177 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,624,303 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

