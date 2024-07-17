Conflux Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $753.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $753.79 million and approximately $59.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,992.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00598061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00112369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00036201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00246967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00070724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,841,780 coins and its circulating supply is 4,234,346,423 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,021,552,540.3 with 4,234,052,524.99 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17584873 USD and is up 10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $41,132,059.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

