Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.11.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

