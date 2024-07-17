Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $937,866.32

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $937,866.32 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cookie has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,998,613 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,044,926.3231359 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.07617678 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $927,812.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

