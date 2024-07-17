Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Copart worth $86,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,512. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

