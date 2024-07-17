Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

OLA stock opened at C$5.71 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.