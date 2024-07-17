Cormark Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFI) to Moderate Buy

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
TFI International Stock Performance
