Cormark Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFI) to Moderate Buy

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

