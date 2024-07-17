Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 856,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.56.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
