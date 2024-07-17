Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 21249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW
Insider Transactions at Corning
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corning Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What are earnings reports?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.