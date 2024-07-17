Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 877,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Cosan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Up 0.3 %

CSAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Cosan has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Cosan Announces Dividend

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.