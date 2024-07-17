Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00010161 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $122.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

