Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 67.30

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.87) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,576.69 ($59.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,192.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,158 ($40.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,660 ($60.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,423.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,174.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($63.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.82) to GBX 5,312 ($68.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

