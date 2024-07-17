Critical Contrast: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) versus Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY)

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 HDFC Bank $49.29 billion 2.30 $7.75 billion $3.26 18.70

Profitability

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% HDFC Bank 15.71% 15.45% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Itau Chile Spon and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits. The company also provides personal, home, car, two-wheeler, business, doctor, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, fixed deposits, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term loans. In addition, it offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. Further, the company provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan repayment, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. It operates branches and automated teller machines in various cities/towns. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

