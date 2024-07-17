Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 203075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
