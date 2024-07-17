CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $355.39 and last traded at $356.89. Approximately 922,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,074,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.05.

Specifically, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

