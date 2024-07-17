Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. 342,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.