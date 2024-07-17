Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 121,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

