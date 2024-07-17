Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a negative net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.47. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
