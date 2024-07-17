CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $285.08 and last traded at $284.48, with a volume of 15512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

