CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 3,570,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

