CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,549 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CSX worth $81,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 5,984,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,633. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

