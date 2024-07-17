Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.72. 241,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,477. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

