Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 284,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 594,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.