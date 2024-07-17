CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.63 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $110.63 million and $20.85 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.66956424 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $26,356,514.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

