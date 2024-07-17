Decred (DCR) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $227.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.08 or 0.00021734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00079658 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010226 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,194,812 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

