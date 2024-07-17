Decred Trading 5% Higher This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $227.35 million and $1.51 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.04 or 0.00021373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010096 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,193,777 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

